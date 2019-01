Jan 9 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SAMIH SAWIRIS FOR THE POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF 1% AND ONE SHARE OF ANDERMATT SWISS ALPS (ASA) WITHIN THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

* AGREEMENT IS VALID UNTIL 31ST DECEMBER 2020

* TRANSACTION WOULD TAKE PLACE AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF CHF 3.2 MILLION