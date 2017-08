BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding H1 adj EBITDA up at CHF 11.0 mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* ‍GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 11.7% TO REACH CHF 24.9 MILLION IN 1H 2017 COMPARED TO CHF 22.4 MILLION IN 1H 2016​

* ‍H1 TOTAL REVENUES SLIGHTLY DECREASED BY 0.7% TO REACH CHF 108.6 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 109.4 MILLION IN 1H 2016​

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY 34.1% TO REACH CHF 11.0 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 8.2 MILLION IN 1H 2016

* ‍IN EL GOUNA, IN Q4 PLANS TO LAUNCH NEW LUXURY REAL ESTATE APARTMENT PROJECT OVERLOOKING MARINA WITH A TOTAL INVENTORY OF USD 19.5 MILLION​

* WITH DEMAND RECENTLY PICKING UP IN TABA HEIGHTS, WE ARE PLANNING TO OPEN MORE ROOMS IN BAY VIEW HOTEL AND STRAND BEACH & HOTEL DURING Q3 2017