BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding H1 Net Loss Narrows By 90.9% To CHF 1.5 Million

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OF 43.3% WITH EBITDA OF CHF 43.8 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 19.5 MILLION IN 1H 2018

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES SURGED BY 43.3% TO CHF 223.0 MILLION.

* H1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA INCREASED BY 19.1% TO CHF 41.7 MILLION IN 1H 2019.

* H1 NET LOSSES SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASED BY 90.9% TO CHF 1.5 MILLION VERSUS. A LOSS OF CHF 16.4 MILLION IN 1H 2018.

* OUTLOOK FY 2019 CONFIRMED WITH REVENUES OF CHF 400 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF CHF 74-77 MILLION.