BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding H1 Net Losses At CHF 16.4 Mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* BREAKEVENS ON THE BOTTOM LINE, EXCLUDING ONE OFFS AND LOSSES FROM ASSOCIATES AND CONTINUES TO DELIVER SOLID RESULTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS, REVENUES SURGE BY 43.3% TO CHF 155.6 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA M

* REVENUES UP BY 43.3% TO CHF 155.6 MILLION IN 1H 2018 COMPARED TO CHF 108.6 MILLION IN 1H 2017

* H1 GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 97.2% TO CHF 49.5 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 25.1 MILLION IN 1H 2017

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA MORE THAN TRIPLED TO CHF 35 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 11 MILLION IN 1H 2017

* H1 NET LOSSES REACHED CHF 16.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF CHF 19.3 MILLION IN 1H 2017

* H1 NET LOSSES INCLUDED A ONE-OFF FX TRANSLATIONS LOSS OF CHF 16.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)