Feb 16 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING - O WEST HAS SIGNED A SCHOOL DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH A PRIVATE INVESTOR TO DEVELOP A K-12 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

* SCHOOL WILL BE MANAGED AND OPERATED BY KENT COLLEGE, A UK BASED SCHOOL OPERATOR

* TOTAL INVESTMENT COST OF SCHOOL WILL BE UP TO CHF 31 MILLION