June 25 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG SIGNS A NINE YEARS’ LEASE AGREEMENT WITH A GERMAN BASED COMPANY FOR THE FIRST OFFICE BUILDING IN EL GOUNA, EGYPT

* TO LEASE FIRST OFFICE BUILDING IN EL GOUNA, EGYPT WITH A TOTAL AMOUNT OF USD 6.7 MILLION