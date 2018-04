April 17 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING - BOARD PROPOSES A CAPITAL REDUCTION BY DECREASING PAR VALUE OF COMPANY’S SHARES FROM CHF 23.20 TO CHF 5.00 PER SHARE

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING- BOARD WILL PROPOSE APPROVAL OF ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FY 2017 AS WELL AS APPROPRIATION OF RESULTS