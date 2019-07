July 8 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT (ODE) HAS SOLD ITS EQUITY STAKE IN OBEROI ZAHRA; FLOATING BOAT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF USD 4.0 MILLION.

FLOATING BOAT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF USD 4.0 MILLION