April 28 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG - TO PROPOSE TO AGM TO RE-INTRODUCE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL IN AMOUNT OF CHF 65’000’000,

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG - ALL MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)