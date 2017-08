BRIEF-Orascom Hotels And Development posts H1 consol profit

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ORASCOM HOTELS AND DEVELOPMENT:

* H1 STANDALONE NET LOSS EGP 17.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 176.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 135.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 1.09 BILLION VERSUS EGP 618.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN EL GOUNA, PLANNING TO LAUNCH LUXURY REAL ESTATE APARTMENT PROJECT WITH A TOTAL INVENTORY OF $19.5 MILLION IN Q4 2017

* WITH DEMAND PICKING UP IN TABA HEIGHTS, PLANNING TO OPEN MORE ROOMS IN BAY VIEW HOTEL, STRAND BEACH & HOTEL DURING Q3 2017

* HOLDING ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH PRIVATE OWNERS OF A LAND PLOT IN NORTH COAST TO ENTER SECOND HOME MARKET