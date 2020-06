June 3 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* SIGNS IT’S THIRD SCHOOL DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT IN O WEST, CONTINUING TO DELIVER ON ITS LAND MONETIZATION STRATEGY AND SECURING A TOTAL OF C. CHF 32.2 MILLION OF CASH INFLOWS FROM THESE AGREEMEN

* NIS WILL DEVELOP TWO NEW SCHOOLS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN THEIR DOORS BY SEPTEMBER 2022

* A YEAR BEFORE DELIVERY OF FIRST REAL ESTATE UNITS IN O WEST