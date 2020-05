May 11 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING (ODH) ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF EL GOUNA HOTELS AS OF MAY 15 IN TIME FOR FESTIVE SEASON OF EID AL-FITR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)