April 6 (Reuters) - OraSure Technologies Inc:

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES BARDA CONTRACT FOR RAPID ORAL FLUID PAN-SARS-CORONAVIRUS IN-HOME SELF-TEST

* ORASURE - SUPPORT FROM BARDA WILL ENABLE CO TO FILE FOR FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION ALLOWING FOR IN-HOME SELF-TEST TO DEBUT INTO U.S. MARKET