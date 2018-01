BRIEF-Orasure Technologies Announces Management Succession Plan

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Orasure Technologies Inc:

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION PLAN

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED STEPHEN S. TANG, AS CO‘S NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍TANG WILL REPLACE DOUGLAS A. MICHELS, WHO HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO AND AS A BOARD MEMBER ON MARCH 31, 2018​

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC - RONALD H. SPAIR, CO‘S CFO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS ALSO CHOSEN TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY LATER THIS YEAR

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC - TANG WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR, BUT WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OR AS A MEMBER OF ANY BOARD COMMITTEE

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC - EXPECTS THAT ITS REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WILL BE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC - IS NOW FORECASTING CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES OF AT LEAST $50 MILLION FOR Q4