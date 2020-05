May 29 (Reuters) - OraSure Technologies Inc:

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF URSURE, INC.

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES - DEAL TO REQUIRE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $3 MILLION & POTENTIAL POST-CLOSING CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION TOTALING UP TO EXTRA $28 MILLION

* ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC - INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE OF URSURE WITH ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCES