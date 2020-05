May 6 (Reuters) - OraSure Technologies Inc:

* ORASURE ANNOUNCES 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $31.6 MILLION

* DEVELOPING ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAY (ELISA) FOR DETECTION OF HUMAN ANTI-SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODIES IN ORAL FLUID SPECIMENS

* EXPECTS TO FILE FOR FDA EUA FOR ELISA TEST IN JUNE 2020

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE