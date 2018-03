BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT Considers Structure Change

March 20 (Reuters) - ORAVA ASUNTORAHASTO OYJ:

* REG-STRUCTURE AND STRATEGY OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT

* ‍CHANGE OF STRUCTURE WILL BE DECIDED BY AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE CONVENED SEPARATELY​

* SAYS ‍MORE APARTMENTS THAN BEFORE MAY BE SOLD FROM HOUSING PORTFOLIO​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPECTS CHANGES AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIONS TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN 2018-2019.​