Feb 9 (Reuters) - ORAVA ASUNTORAHASTO OYJ:

* REG-RESULT OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT IS WEAKER THAN ESTIMATED EARLIER

* ‍CHANGE IN VALUE ACCORDING TO COMPANY‘S OWN MODEL WAS -0.85 PER CENT​

* ‍CHANGE IN VALUE OF APARTMENTS IN ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT‘S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO WAS NEGATIVE DURING Q4.​

* ‍OPERATIONAL RESULT WAS POSITIVE AND IMPROVED DURING 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)