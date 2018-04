April 6 (Reuters) - ORBCOMM Inc:

* ORBCOMM ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING OF 3.00 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $8.60PER SHARE

* SAYS OFFERING OF 3.00 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $8.60PER SHARE