May 22 (Reuters) - ORBCOMM Inc:

* ORBCOMM INC - ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE 'DEAN' MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING