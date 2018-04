April 25 (Reuters) - ORBCOMM Inc:

* ORBCOMM INC - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE

* ORBCOMM INC - THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA