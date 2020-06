June 26 (Reuters) - Repare Therapeutics Inc:

* ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 8.9% STAKE IN REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF JUNE 19 - SEC FILING

* ORBIMED ADVISORS - ACQUIRED REPARE THERAPEUTICS' SHARES NOT WITH INTENTION OF ACQUIRING CONTROL OF CO'S BUSINESS Source text (bit.ly/2Yyt0o0) Further company coverage: