BRIEF-Orbis FY EBIT Improved To EUR 2.5 Million

March 16 (Reuters) - ORBIS AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES UP 9.4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 50.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 46.0 MILLION)

* FY EBIT IMPROVED BY 16.3 PERCENT TO EUR 2.5 MILLION(PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.2 MILLION)

* FY PRELIMINARY EBT INCREASED BY 12.8 PERCENT TO EUR 2.5 MILLION(PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.2 MILLION).

* FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AND MINORITY INTERESTS AT EUR 1.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.5 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)