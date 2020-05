BRIEF-Orbis Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of 34.8 Mln Zlotys

May 15 (Reuters) - Orbis SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS OF 34.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 30.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 209.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 269.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING EBITDA 11.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 51.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 LFL REVPAR 108.2 ZLOTYS VERSUS 140.1 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENTLY 78% OF ALL OF GROUP’S HOTELS REMAIN CLOSED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: 13 HOTELS LOCATED IN 10 DIFFERENT CITIES STILL IN OPERATION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF APRIL 1 TO JULY 31 SALARIES OF PART OF EMPLOYEES CUT BY 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)