BRIEF-Orbis Will Suspend Activities Of Almost All Hotels Due To Coronavirus Epidemic

April 2 (Reuters) - Orbis SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO HAS OR WILL SOON SUSPEND ACTIVITIES OF ALMOST ALL HOTELS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS

* SUSPENSION TEMPORARY, CO SEES POSSIBILITY HOTELS MAY BE USED IN FIGHT AGAINST EPIDEMIC

* ESTIMATES Q1 HOTEL ACTIVITY REVENUE AT 208 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 22% YOY

* SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT RESULTED FROM OCCUPANCY DROP IN MARCH BY 50 PP Y/Y, WHILE OCCUPANCY UP 2.3 PP IN JAN-FEB

* SAYS AT PRESENT ITS FINANCIAL SITUATION IS NOT AT RISK AND THERE IS NO RISK OF LOSS OF LIQUIDITY AND NO DIFFICULTIES IN SETTLING FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

* EPIDEMIC LIKELY TO LOWER CO’S AND GROUP’S FY 2020 REVENUE, CANNOT ESTIMATE FULL IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)