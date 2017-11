Nov 2 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc

* Orbital ATK announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.75

* Q3 earnings per share $1.64

* Q3 revenue $1.216 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orbital ATK Inc - ‍In Q3, co received new firm and option orders of about $1,435 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: