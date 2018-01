Jan 24 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc:

* ORBITAL ATK CONTRACTED BY U.S. NAVY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AN EXTENDED RANGE UPGRADE TO THE ADVANCED ANTI-RADIATION GUIDED MISSILE

* ORBITAL - CONTRACT TO MATURE AARGM-ER CONFIGURATION RESULTING IN PRELIMINARY DESIGN BEFORE ENTRY INTO ENGINEERING, MANUFACTURING DEVELOPMENT PHASE