BRIEF-Orbital ATK Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.74

May 3 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc:

* ORBITAL ATK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.74

* Q1 REVENUE $1.312 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.14 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ORBITAL ATK - Q1 FREE CASH FLOW NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY TIMING OF MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND DISBURSEMENTS & INVESTMENTS RELATED TO CO’S GROWTH

* IN Q1, RECEIVED NEW FIRM AND OPTION ORDERS OF APPROXIMATELY $1,950 MILLION

* ORBITAL ATK - FIRM CONTRACT BACKLOG OF ABOUT $9.4 BILLION AND TOTAL BACKLOG OF ABOUT $16.6 BILLION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018