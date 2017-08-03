FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 hours
BRIEF-Orbital ATK reports Q2 EPS $1.51
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Orbital ATK reports Q2 EPS $1.51

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc

* Orbital ATK announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.56

* Q2 revenue $1.115 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises 2017 revenue forecast to $4.6-$4.65 billion from $4.55-$4.625 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 - $6.25 versus prior forecast of $5.80 - $6.20

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $4.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed its free cash flow outlook for 2017

* As of July 2, 2017, company's firm backlog was approximately $9.5 billion, up 10 pct compared to a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.