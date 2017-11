Nov 16 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite Technologies Inc - ‍ filed a motion with Québec superior court for issuance of certain orders against Royal Sun Alliance​

* Orbite - ‍motion is for payment of about $23.3 million to recover costs related to repairing heating element system of calcination equipment, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)