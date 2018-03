March 29 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc:

* ORBITE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* UPDATE ON CONTINUING EFFORTS TO REPAIR CALCINATION EQUIPMENT AT CAP-CHAT PLANT AND TO EMERGE FROM INSOLVENCY PROTECTION

* ‍45 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING UPPER MANAGEMENT, ARE AFFECTED BY COST-CUTTING MEASURES; MOST OF THEM WILL BE TEMPORARILY LAID-OFF

* SMALL GROUP OF EMPLOYEES WILL REMAIN WITH REDUCED WORK HOURS TO MAINTAIN CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS