BRIEF-Orbitz Says Identified And Remediated A Data Security Incident

March 20 (Reuters) - Orbitz LLC

* ORBITZ SAYS IDENTIFIED AND REMEDIATED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT AFFECTING A LEGACY TRAVEL BOOKING PLATFORM

* ORBITZ - TOTAL NUMBER OF PAYMENT CARDS IMPACTED BY DATA SECURITY INCIDENT IS APPROXIMATELY 880,000

* ORBITZ - CURRENT ORBITZ.COM WEBSITE WAS NOT IN ANY WAY INVOLVED IN INCIDENT

* ORBITZ SAYS BROUGHT IN THIRD PARTY FORENSIC INVESTIGATION FIRM, CYBERSECURITY EXPERTS AND WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT ON DATA INCIDENT

* ORBITZ SAYS DETERMINED ON MARCH 1 THAT THERE WAS EVIDENCE SUGGESTING ATTACKER MAY HAVE ACCESSED PERSONAL INFO STORED ON LEGACY ORBITZ PLATFORM

* ORBITZ SAYS ATTACKER MAY HAVE ACCESSED PERSONAL INFO STORED ON LEGACY ORBITZ PLATFORM BETWEEN OCT. 1, 2017 & DEC. 22, 2017