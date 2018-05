BRIEF-Orbotech Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.83

May 8 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd:

* ORBOTECH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $250 MILLION TO $265 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $250.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $242.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HAS RECEIVED ORDERS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION FROM TAIPEI-BASED CAREER TECHNOLOGY

* SAYS COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED WITH RESPECT TO 2018 AND BEYOND FOR ALL FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERIODS PRESENTED.

* CAREER ORDER DELIVERY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN DURING Q2 2018 AND TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

* IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $257.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S