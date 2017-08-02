FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orbotech reports Q2 EPS $0.51
August 2, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Orbotech reports Q2 EPS $0.51

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 revenue $210.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects revenues for second half of 2017 to be in range of $460 million to $480 million

* Sees 2017 H2 revenue range $460 million to $480 million, split about evenly between third and fourth quarters of 2017

* Expects gross margin for second half of 2017 to be in range of 47.0 pct - 47.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

