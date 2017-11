Nov 6 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech Ltd - ‍Under 2020 financial model, revenues planned to exceed $1.25 billion by 2020, with gross margins of 50%, research and development investment of 12%-14%​

* Orbotech Ltd - Under 2020 financial model,​ co targets ‍adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%-29% and non-GAAP net income margin of 21%-23% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: