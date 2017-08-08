FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orbotech wins $40 mln orders from China's CEC Panda
August 8, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Orbotech wins $40 mln orders from China's CEC Panda

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech wins $40m orders from China's CEC Panda for new gen 8.6 lcd fab

* Orbotech - ‍has received orders totaling about $40 million from CEC Panda lcd technology for phase one of cec panda's new gen 8.6 fab in chengdu, china​

* Orbotech Ltd - CEC Panda has indicated that it expects to reach a maximum capacity of 60,000 glasses per month in phase one of mass production​

* Orbotech Ltd - ‍deliveries from order expected to begin during Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

