BRIEF-Orca Exploration Posts Quarterly EPS Of $0.39

May 21 (Reuters) - Orca Exploration Group Inc:

* ORCA EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF Q1 INTERIM FILINGS, POSTPONEMENT OF AGM AND FILING EXTENSION OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

* REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 DECREASED BY 11% TO $17.7 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $0.23

* ORCA EXPLORATION - EXPECTS TO HOLD ITS AGM PRIOR TO END OF DECEMBER, 2020

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $0.39

* ORCA EXPECTS TO HOLD ITS AGM PRIOR TO END OF DECEMBER, 2020 AT A TIME WHEN COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAVE BEEN RELAXED