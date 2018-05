May 22 (Reuters) - Orca Exploration Group Inc:

* COMPANY’S REVENUE FOR QUARTER DECREASED BY 22% TO US$14.2 MILLION FROM US$18.1 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE US$0.13

* QTRLY FFO LOSS PER SHARE $0.20