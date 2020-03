BRIEF-Orca Exploration Says All Non-Essential Face To Face Meetings Have Been Curtailed, All Non-Essential Travel To Operational Worksites Has Been Stopped

March 19 (Reuters) - Orca Exploration Group Inc:

* ORCA EXPLORATION - ALL NON-ESSENTIAL FACE TO FACE MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CURTAILED, ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL TO OPERATIONAL WORKSITES HAS BEEN STOPPED

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP - IDENTIFYING EMPLOYEES AND TANZANIAN CONTRACTORS WHO COULD FILL IN FOR PERSONNEL WHO ARE REQUIRED TO SELF-ISOLATE

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP INC - NOT UNDERTAKING ANY CRITICAL ACTIVITIES THAT WILL BE IMPACTED BY VIRUS IN SHORT TERM

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP - CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE AN ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT & CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF COMPRESSION ON SSI BY 2021 END

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP - RECENT DECLINE IN OIL PRICE HAS MINIMAL (CIRCA 5%) EFFECT ON REVENUE AS MAJORITY OF GAS VOLUMES ARE SOLD AT FIXED PRICES