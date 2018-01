Jan 2 (Reuters) - Orca Exploration Group Inc:

* ORCA EXPLORATION FINALIZES TERMS FOR US$130 MILLION INVESTMENT BY SWALA OIL & GAS (TANZANIA) PLC IN THE ORCA GROUP

* ORCA EXPLORATION GROUP- EXECUTED, DELIVERED INTO ESCROW DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR UP TO $130 MILLION INVESTMENT BY SWALA OIL & GAS PLC IN ORCA GROUP