BRIEF-Orca Gold Provides Corporate Update And Response To Covid-19

April 6 (Reuters) - Orca Gold Inc:

* ORCA GOLD PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* ORCA GOLD INC - AS OF TODAY, THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AMONGST OUR EMPLOYEES

* ORCA GOLD INC - BOARD RECENTLY APPROVED BUDGET FOR BALANCE OF 2020 TO MAXIMISE TREASURY TOWARDS ENSURING SECURITY OF BLOCK 14 PROJECT IN SUDAN

* ORCA GOLD INC - TO FUND BUDGET CO WILL LOOK TO SECURE MINIMUM FINANCING OF C$2 MILLION PRIOR TO YEAR END

* ORCA GOLD INC - IDENTIFICATION AND MANAGEMENT PLAN HAS BEEN PUT IN PLACE TO HANDLE POTENTIAL ISSUES RELATING TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)