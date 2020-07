July 9 (Reuters) - Orchard Therapeutics PLC:

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS AND MOLMED ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING COLLABORATION

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - CO, MOLMED S.P.A HAVE EXTENDED THEIR COLLABORATION - INITIATED IN APRIL 2018 FOR PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS THROUGH JUNE 2025

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - OTL-200 FOR MLD IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY EMA WITH A DECISION EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR