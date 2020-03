March 18 (Reuters) - Orchard Therapeutics PLC:

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS COMPANY FOUNDER AND GENE THERAPY PIONEER BOBBY GASPAR, M.D., PH.D., AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - FRANK THOMAS TAKES ON ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES AS PRESIDENT AND COO

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - BOBBY GASPAR SUCCEEDS MARK ROTHERA AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: