BRIEF-Orchard Therapeutics Reports New Interim Data From Study For MPS-I

May 15 (Reuters) - Orchard Therapeutics PLC:

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS NEW INTERIM DATA FROM OTL-203 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY FOR MPS-I

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - FIRST PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE MET WITH ALL EIGHT PATIENTS ACHIEVING HEMATOLOGIC ENGRAFTMENT

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - ONE-YEAR FOLLOW-UP RESULTS AND INITIATION OF REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL EXPECTED IN 2021

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - IMPROVED MOTOR SKILLS, STABLE COGNITIVE SCORES AND NORMAL GROWTH SEEN IN FIRST TWO PATIENTS

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - ALSO EXPECTS TO RELEASE FULL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT RESULTS AND INITIATE REGISTRATIONAL STUDY FOR OTL-203 IN 2021

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY IS ONGOING AND ADDITIONAL INTERIM RESULTS ARE PLANNED TO BE REPORTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020