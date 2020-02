Feb 27 (Reuters) - Orchard Therapeutics PLC:

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REVIEWS KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR 2020

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS $325 MILLION AS OF DEC.31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: