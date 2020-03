BRIEF-Orchard Therapeutics Says Still Preparing For Potential Approval For OTL-200 In 2020

March 31 (Reuters) - Orchard Therapeutics PLC:

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS OUTLINES BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS & MAY CONTINUE TO IMPACT CO’S DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS TIMELINES, PRODUCT SUPPLY, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL POSITION

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - STILL PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL APPROVAL FOR OTL-200 IN 2020

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - OTL-200 TIMELINE COULD BE EXTENDED AS RESULT OF COORDINATION NEEDED AMONG EMA, CO, OTHER KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN REVIEW PROCESS

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - NOW BELIEVES IT IS LIKELY TO SUBMIT BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MLD WITH U.S. FDA IN H1 2021 DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED IMPACTS

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - DOES NOT EXPECT TO COMPLETE NECESSARY ACTIVITIES TO ENABLE INITIATION OF ROLLING BLA FOR OTL-101 IN U.S. IN H1 2020

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - U.S. AND EU REGULATORY FILINGS FOR OTL-103 PROGRAM IN WAS REMAIN ON TRACK FOR 2021

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES IT HAS ENROLLED, TREATED ENOUGH PATIENTS TO SUPPORT REGULATORY FILINGS FOR OTL-200 IN U.S. & EUROPE

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - COVID-19-RELATED IMPACTS ARE LIKELY TO SHIFT ENROLLMENT TIMELINES OF OTL-201 AND OTL-103 TRIALS BY AT LEAST THREE MONTHS

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC - KEY SUPPLIERS HAVE REMAINED OPERATIONAL FOR CERTAIN CRITICAL ACTIVITIES DESPITE COVID-19 SITUATION

* ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS - CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES ON CO’S PLANNED MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: