April 5 (Reuters) - ORCHESTRA PREMAMAN SA:

* FY REVENUE UP AT €611.6 MILLION, +0.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR,

* ANTICIPATED FY CURRENT GROSS OPERATING INCOME: BETWEEN 5.5% AND 6.5% OF REVENUE Source text: bit.ly/2GAZLK5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)