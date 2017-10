Sept 13 (Reuters) - ORCHESTRA PREMAMAN SA:

* ORCHESTRA-PREMAMAN AND BABY KID GROUP HAVE BEGUN DISCUSSIONS TO DEVELOP THEIR ACTIVITIES TOGETHER IN THE SOUTH OF BELGIUM‍​

* DISCUSSIONS RELATE TO THE SALE BY ORCHESTRA-PREMAMAN TO BABY KID OF 5 BRANCHES‍​

* BABY KID WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND INDEPENDENTLY AT THE END OF THE OPERATION

* 5 BRANCHES WOULD BECOME ORCHESTRA-PREMAMAN FRANCHISEES WITHIN THE BABY KID GROUP