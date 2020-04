BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman: Intention To Convert Safeguard Procedure Into Legal Recovery Procedure

April 1 (Reuters) - ORCHESTRA PREMAMAN SA:

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO CONVERT THE SAFEGUARD PROCEDURE INTO A LEGAL RECOVERY PROCEDURE AND THE SEARCH FOR AN INVESTOR

* TRADING OF SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR AN UNLIMITED PERIOD

* A PROCESS OF FINDING INVESTORS AS PART OF A SALE PLAN WILL SOON BE IMPLEMENTED

* WAS FORCED IN THIS CONTEXT TO PROCEED TO TOTAL CLOSURE OF ITS GLOBAL NETWORK FOR A FORTNIGHT, WITHOUT CERTAINTY ON DATE OF REOPENING OF IT

* A PROPOSAL TO SETTLE THE LIABILITIES WAS SENT TO THE MAIN CREDITORS OF THE COMPANY