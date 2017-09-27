FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. says delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp's shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 27, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. says delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp's shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. - On September 25, delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp’s shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing

* Orchestra-Prémaman - In letter, stating opposition to Destination Maternity’s nominees for election to board at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Orchestra-Prémaman - Have engaged, intend to continue to engage, in discussions with co's board regarding matters relating to composition of board Source text: [bit.ly/2wkDTcp] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.